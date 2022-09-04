Today's Wordle Answer #443 - September 5, 2022 Solution And Hints
WordleBot rates today's Wordle answer a 4.3 out of 6 in terms of difficulty; that means it took most players that many guesses, on average, to solve the puzzle, so if you're struggling, you're not alone. To help you kick off the week with victory and preserve your streak, here are some tips and hints for solving today's puzzle. We always do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so you can skip on down if you want to. Also, here's the Wordle answer for September 4 if that's what you were looking for.
Today's word has only one vowel, "O," but it's repeated in two consecutive letter positions: the third and fourth. The first letter is "W," the last letter is "P," and the word rhymes with soup. The solution is both a noun and a verb, and it's an interjection you would make in celebration or enthusiasm; it also describes the "loud cry or call of an animal (such as an owl, whooping crane, or gibbon)," according to Merriam-Webster. Get it yet? We hope so. If you're still unsure, look below the next image for a reveal of the answer.
The answer also means to raise or boost
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#443 – September 5, 2022) is whoop. Apart from being a celebratory yelp, it could also be a hunter's call or a war cry. The word is also the name of the dry intake of air people characteristically get when they have whooping cough. More casually, whoop also means the minimum degree or the least bit, as in "not worth a whoop" or "he didn't give a whoop about which team won the match."
The solution whoop has roots in the Old French words "huper" or "houper," meaning to cry out or shout (via Etymonline). Today we chose the word train as our starter word, but it was an unlucky first guess because it left 728 possible solutions, which wasn't comforting since we only had five more attempts. Thankfully, our luck improved as we guessed the words cloud, shove, and chook next, which led us to the answer on the fifth guess. Whoop whoop!