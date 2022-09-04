Today's Wordle Answer #443 - September 5, 2022 Solution And Hints

WordleBot rates today's Wordle answer a 4.3 out of 6 in terms of difficulty; that means it took most players that many guesses, on average, to solve the puzzle, so if you're struggling, you're not alone. To help you kick off the week with victory and preserve your streak, here are some tips and hints for solving today's puzzle. We always do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so you can skip on down if you want to. Also, here's the Wordle answer for September 4 if that's what you were looking for.

Today's word has only one vowel, "O," but it's repeated in two consecutive letter positions: the third and fourth. The first letter is "W," the last letter is "P," and the word rhymes with soup. The solution is both a noun and a verb, and it's an interjection you would make in celebration or enthusiasm; it also describes the "loud cry or call of an animal (such as an owl, whooping crane, or gibbon)," according to Merriam-Webster. Get it yet? We hope so. If you're still unsure, look below the next image for a reveal of the answer.