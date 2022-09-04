Today's Wordle Answer #442 - September 4, 2022 Solution And Hints

How would you describe this week in Wordle? We hope you've kept your streak going, and more importantly, that you've been having fun and learning new words. If today's puzzle is more difficult than entertaining, read on for some tips to crack the code. We'll also reveal the answer in the second section so you can skip on down if you don't mind the spoiler. And here's yesterday's answer if you missed it.

Today's puzzle is an interesting one — the letter combination isn't all that unusual, but the word itself isn't one you might readily guess. It's a verb, but it's more commonly used as a prefix to mean "between," or "involving two or more" of the stem word. Also, there are two vowels in today's word —I and E— and they're the first and fourth letters respectively.We'll reveal the solution word after the next image — you probably shouldn't go any further if you want to arrive at the answer by yourself.