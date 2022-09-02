Today's Wordle Answer #441 - September 3, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is both an unusual word and an unusual letter combination. WordleBot says it took most players 4.6 tries to figure it out, so if you're scratching your head, you're not alone. To help you keep your streak going, here are some hints and tips for unraveling the mystery of today's Wordle puzzle. If you want the spoiler, you can scroll down to the second section — we'll reveal the answer there.

The word for today has only one vowel —U— and a repeated consonant, L, as the third and fourth letter. Another hint: G is the first letter, and the British use the word to refer to a large knife. Also, the answer has a similar pronunciation with another interjectory word that's used to express surprise or delight.

Have these hints helped you solve the puzzle? Well done! If you're still unsure, check out the spoiler right after the next image.