Today's Wordle Answer #441 - September 3, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is both an unusual word and an unusual letter combination. WordleBot says it took most players 4.6 tries to figure it out, so if you're scratching your head, you're not alone. To help you keep your streak going, here are some hints and tips for unraveling the mystery of today's Wordle puzzle. If you want the spoiler, you can scroll down to the second section — we'll reveal the answer there.
The word for today has only one vowel —U— and a repeated consonant, L, as the third and fourth letter. Another hint: G is the first letter, and the British use the word to refer to a large knife. Also, the answer has a similar pronunciation with another interjectory word that's used to express surprise or delight.
Have these hints helped you solve the puzzle? Well done! If you're still unsure, check out the spoiler right after the next image.
The answer is caused by erosion
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#441 – September 3, 2022) is gully, which mostly describes a small valley or trench carved in the earth by running water and through which water often runs after it rains. The word gully could also function as a verb, in which case it means "undergo erosion." (via Merriam-Webster).
The true origin of the word gully is uncertain, but Etymonline reports that it has possible roots in Middle English "golet," which means water channel, neck, or throat. Essentially, that means gullies are the throat of the Earth, which makes for pretty interesting imagery.
It took us four tries to solve today's puzzle. We started guessing with the word Satel, a variation of WordleBot's favorite word, Slate, which helped us arrive at yesterday's answer faster. We followed up with the word "mulch," and then "bully," after which we should have gotten the answer. But we tried the word "fully" before it became apparent that the answer was "gully." We hope you arrive at the answer in fewer tries than we did.