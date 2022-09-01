Today's Wordle Answer #440 - September 2, 2022 Solution And Hints

WordleBot says it took most players 3.7 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle; it took us three tries, and we want you to solve it even faster. Read on for hints and tips to help you crack the code in record time — and we'll even reveal the full answer in the second section so you can skip on down for the spoiler. Today's word is in common usage, and its letter combination isn't very unusual, either. There's only one vowel, an "A," as the third letter of the word, which means there are two consonants before and after that. The word rhymes with smarm, but it has an almost opposite meaning.

The first letter of today's word is "C," and it can function as both a noun and a verb, unlike yesterday's non-versatile answer. As a noun, it describes a physical grace or compelling attractiveness. In another context, it could also describe a tiny accessory worn on a bracelet or chain. If you've unraveled the answer by now, bravo! We'll reveal the answer immediately after the next image, so you might want to cease scrolling if you don't want the spoiler.