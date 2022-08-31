Today's Wordle Answer #439 - September 1, 2022 Solution And Hints

August was a fun month in Wordle. We learned a bunch of new words and discovered interesting etymological facts that gave us a new appreciation for the evolution of language. Now it's September, and one of our goals for the new month is to help you keep your streak going. So, here we are bearing hints and tips to help you solve today's puzzle and get off to a good start. We'll also reveal the full answer in the second section; if you came for the spoiler, you can skip down for that.

Today's word is a noun and is the plural of a scientific term used to describe filamentous organisms that lack chlorophyll. You'd call mushrooms, molds, and rust [the solution word]. The answer features two vowels, "U" and "I," as the second and last letters of the word, respectively. Here's another hint: the solution word is the answer to the popular joke, "Why did the mushroom have so many friends?". Got it? Well done if you have. If you're still struggling, look below the next image for the full answer.