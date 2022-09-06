A Huge Shake-Up In Sony's PlayStation Team Has Gamers Thinking About The Future

Ito led the engineering for the PlayStation 4, which sold over 117 million units (via Sony). Although the PS2 remains more successful with at least 155 million units sold, the PS4 continues to stay strong and remains one of the most popular modern-day consoles. Ito's endeavors go past the PS4: he has also worked on the creation of the PSVR headset and the PlayStation 4 Pro, not to mention Sony's latest PlayStation 5 console. Ito talked about the development of the PS5 console in a blog post back in 2020, after having spent five years working alongside his team of engineers designing and developing the device.

Sony's plan for the PlayStation 5 console was to cut down on noise levels and improve the cooling, and those are just some of the things Ito contributed to. Unfortunately, the console continues to be plagued by supply issues, but Sony appears to have plans on how to fix that problem sometime soon.

According to Sony (reported by The Verge), the responsibility for the entire PlayStation platform continues to rest with Hideaki Nishino, a senior vice president at PlayStation, who reports directly to Jim Ryan, SIE president. This implies that no major changes should be happening to the console and Sony's entire gaming division, but it's certainly the end of an era with the departure of one of the giants who made it all happen up until now.