SlashGear Asks: Would You Buy An Apple Car If It Actually Comes Out? - Exclusive Survey

In an exclusive SlashGear survey, 588 people living in the U.S. responded to share whether they would buy an Apple Car if it comes out. After the poll winded up, 58.84% of the respondents said they wouldn't buy an Apple Car if they had the chance. On the other hand, 41.16% of the respondents said they would buy an Apple Car if it comes out.

Since Apple is yet to reveal details or images of its car, it could be the reason why most people said they wouldn't buy a car from the company. However, Apple's car will most likely be an electric car with autonomous technology. Also, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted that the company is interested in autonomous driving technology — if it doesn't make a car, it could develop self-driving software. At the moment, most people don't yet trust self-driving cars — according to another poll SlashGear conducted.

It's possible that the Apple Car could be on the road by 2025, and a few potential candidates could build it. For now, we have to wait until Apple spills the secret. In the meantime, Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 on September 7.