SlashGear Asks: Would You Buy An Apple Car If It Actually Comes Out? - Exclusive Survey
For the past decade, there have been speculations that Apple is building a car. The company has kept information close to its chest, and it hasn't confirmed or denied that it's developing a car. However, Apple has been busy hiring experienced car designers and engineers from major automotive companies (via 9to5 Mac). Even Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, thinks it's "obvious" that Apple is making a car. From what we know, Apple's secret car development project is called "Project Titan" — and The Washington Post reported that at least 5,000 people are involved in the operation.
If Apple goes ahead with its project, it definitely has the financial muscle to compete with the biggest automakers, considering that no other company has a bigger market cap than Apple. Of course, traditional auto manufacturers would still have a competitive advantage since they have more experience in developing cars, though Apple is one of the most trusted American brands (via Lifestory Research). But how many people would buy an Apple Car if it became a reality?
Most people said they wouldn't buy an Apple Car
Apple's self-driving car could feature VR technology and no windows: https://t.co/86T8nP1LOX pic.twitter.com/YCwrVrJRjc— VRScout (@VRScout) May 17, 2022
In an exclusive SlashGear survey, 588 people living in the U.S. responded to share whether they would buy an Apple Car if it comes out. After the poll winded up, 58.84% of the respondents said they wouldn't buy an Apple Car if they had the chance. On the other hand, 41.16% of the respondents said they would buy an Apple Car if it comes out.
Since Apple is yet to reveal details or images of its car, it could be the reason why most people said they wouldn't buy a car from the company. However, Apple's car will most likely be an electric car with autonomous technology. Also, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted that the company is interested in autonomous driving technology — if it doesn't make a car, it could develop self-driving software. At the moment, most people don't yet trust self-driving cars — according to another poll SlashGear conducted.
It's possible that the Apple Car could be on the road by 2025, and a few potential candidates could build it. For now, we have to wait until Apple spills the secret. In the meantime, Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 on September 7.