Yaber Pico T1 Projector Review: Movie Time, Anytime

Watching videos on the go has become more common thanks to our smartphones, but it's pretty much a solitary activity thanks to those same devices. The small screen of a phone, while big enough for personal viewing, makes group watching a bit awkward. Tablets are, of course, better in this regard, but not everyone has a large slate in their bag all the time. Even a large tablet, however, can't take the place of a big screen like a TV, so pico projectors have started to pop up, trying to fill in the gap. Compared to home projectors, this market is still as small as the projectors, which fortunately leaves plenty of room for innovation and competition. The Yaber Pico T1 is the latest attempt to win the pico projector crown, so we had to take it for a spin to see if size really does matter.

It's almost unbelievable that something this small can actually be a decent projector, but that's the promise of the Yaber Pico T1. Shorter than a smartphone, albeit also thicker, the projector can easily slip into your pocket when you need to just grab and go. That said, it won't exactly be useful unless you bring other things with it, and the whole entourage requires a rather large pouch that won't fit in any pair of pants.

The Yaber Pico T1 seems to also have some smartphone DNA in its design. The glossy, black piano surface is reminiscent of many premium phones, and the fingerprint and oil smudges on it will also remind you of the common problem that these devices have. All sides of the device serve a function, including the bottom, where the magnets can be found. There's no wasted space, which means that it is as compact as it can be while still providing all the functionality you can expect from a projector, no matter the size.