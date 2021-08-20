XGIMI Elfin LED projector packs major features into a tiny, sleek body

Chinese company XGIMI has launched a new portable LED projector called Elfin that is far more compact and portable than many of its competitors. The new model manages to pack a number of notable features into the small body, though there’s the notable absence of true 4K support. Assuming that’s not a dealbreaker, XGIMI says its new offering can project a 200-inch image at Full HD.

The XGIMI Elfin’s biggest benefit is likely its small size; the unit is compact enough to carry in a backpack or tote bag, for example, making it a more desirable option for people who want to move the projector to different parts of the home or take it outside for an outdoor movie night.

Elfin is powered by the X-Vue 2.0 Image Engine; it packs Full HD resolution and 800 ANSI lumens, as well as support for HDR10+ and Dolby Audio. Users have access to a Game Mode Boost that is said to enhance gameplay via faster refresh rates and lower latency. As well, the projector has Chromecast built-in for casting content, Google Assistant, support for 3D movies, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The unit has 16GB of built-in storage, plus 2GB of RAM and dual 3-watt stereo speakers. As far as compact projectors are concerned, the Elfin also has a fairly expansive connectivity array, including support for USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack. The projector can be mounted on a ceiling, used on an ordinary stand, or used for rear projection.

Also notable for a projector this size is the automatic screen adjustment tech, including autofocus capabilities, intelligent obstacle avoidance, intelligent screen alignment, and auto keystone correction. XGIMI is offering Elfin through its website now for $649 USD.