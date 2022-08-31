The Eerie Footage Behind This Floating Helicopter Explained

Okay, yes, helicopters are designed to float — it's basically their entire reason for being. They're machines that fly, what's the big deal? Well, if you take a look at a Twitter video shared by Science Is Amazing, people's excitement might start to make a bit more sense.

When the rotation speed of the helicopter propeller matches the number of images per second (fps speed) of the camera 🚁 pic.twitter.com/QNXrBkufeb — Science Is Amazing (@ScienceGuys_) August 29, 2022

In the video, you can clearly see a helicopter slowly gliding over the camera operator, who appears to be in a field of some kind. That in itself isn't strange, but, in this case, the "glide" is literal as it appears the helicopter's blades aren't spinning. it seems odd because that's what's supposed to allos these things to get (and stay) off the ground. So how is that possible?

Is it a fancy new technology or a government secret? Was someone messing around in Blender? Will this herald the dawn of a new age or the fall of the current one? No. It's none of those things. The reason behind this gravity-defying flight of a machine that's supposed to fly but not like that is actually just a coincidence, with just the right elements lining up in just the right ways to create something that looks impossible.