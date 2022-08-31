Leaked ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Upgrade Serves Up A Faster CPU

Thanks to the increasing popularity of mobile gaming, the past few years have seen the emergence of gaming smartphones as a distinct product category. Taiwanese smartphone major ASUS has been largely credited for spawning this segment after it announced the first "proper" gaming phone — the ROG Phone — back in 2018. Four years on, despite the arrival of several competing products from companies like BlackShark, Nubia, and Lenovo, ASUS continues to lead the gaming smartphone space.

A large part of ASUS' success stems from the fact that the company has regularly updated its product lineup. The company's most recent product launch happened less than two months ago — in the first week of July — with the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. Like their predecessors, both of these devices feature high-end hardware. In the past, this always meant that the ROG Phone used the fastest chips made by Qualcomm. While that continues to be the case today, it seems ASUS has finally warmed up to the idea of using a non-Qualcomm processor in the ROG lineup.

A few days ago, ASUS confirmed that it would launch an entirely new lineup of ROG Phones using MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9000+ chip. Today, we have come across the first images of these products from a usually trustworthy source.