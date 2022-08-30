Today's Wordle Answer #438 - August 31, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer sits at 4.6 on the 6-point difficulty scale — that's definitely a little more than "mildly difficult." We all know solving the Wordle puzzle is only half the victory; what's more rewarding is solving it in as few tries as possible. To help you do that, here are some hints and tips for finding today's Wordle answer. We'll also do a full reveal in the second section, so you can skip on down for that if you prefer.

Today's word isn't an uncommon one, but it contains an unusual letter, "Z," as the fourth letter, which is probably why it was such a hard nut to crack for most players. There are two vowels — "I" and "E" — in the third and last positions, and there are no repeated letters. Unlike yesterday's answer, the word can function as a noun, verb, or adjective. Also, it describes an award or reward given to someone who has won a competition or who is particularly outstanding in their field. Have these hints turned on the light bulb for you? If yes, well done! You deserve a [solution word] for the good work. If you're still unsure of the answer, we'll reveal it right after the next image.