Today's Wordle Answer #438 - August 31, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer sits at 4.6 on the 6-point difficulty scale — that's definitely a little more than "mildly difficult." We all know solving the Wordle puzzle is only half the victory; what's more rewarding is solving it in as few tries as possible. To help you do that, here are some hints and tips for finding today's Wordle answer. We'll also do a full reveal in the second section, so you can skip on down for that if you prefer.
Today's word isn't an uncommon one, but it contains an unusual letter, "Z," as the fourth letter, which is probably why it was such a hard nut to crack for most players. There are two vowels — "I" and "E" — in the third and last positions, and there are no repeated letters. Unlike yesterday's answer, the word can function as a noun, verb, or adjective. Also, it describes an award or reward given to someone who has won a competition or who is particularly outstanding in their field. Have these hints turned on the light bulb for you? If yes, well done! You deserve a [solution word] for the good work. If you're still unsure of the answer, we'll reveal it right after the next image.
The answer also means to value something highly
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#438 – August 31, 2022) is prize. The word defines something exceptionally desirable, or in war terms, the act of taking something by force or threat (via Merriam-Webster). The word prize has origins in the Middle English word "prisen," which is itself from the Anglo-French words "priser" or "preiser," which mean to appraise or esteem. It also derives from the Late Latin "pretiare" or "pretium," which mean value or price.
Speaking of price, we chose that word as our first guess of the day, since it's part of WordleBot's list of recommended starter words. It was a lucky pick since it turned four tiles green out of five. Unfortunately, there are a few more words with that letter arrangement, so we ended up trying pride and prime before guessing prize. That was a bummer, but we hope you do much better.