Today's Wordle Answer #437 - August 30, 2022 Solution And Hints

The Wordle game is about 10 months old at the time of writing, and it's frankly commendable that millions of people are still playing it. In these times when attention spans are short and novelty has almost ceased to exist, anything that holds mass attention for this long is truly spectacular.

But you might not be so enthusiastic about how great Wordle is if you're struggling with today's puzzle. We get it. There's quite a lot at stake, including a (hopefully) healthy streak and bragging rights among your friends. For that reason, we're here to save the day. Read on for hints and tips to help you unravel today's puzzle, and you can skip on down to the second section if you want to see the full answer upfront.

Today's word is a noun that features two vowels and no repeated letters. The first letter is "O" and the last letter is "T," and the word describes the beginning or commencement of something, especially an unpleasant event. The word also kind of rhymes with "concept," and there's the letter "S" in it somewhere. We don't want to make the answer too obvious for the sake of those who want to figure out the puzzle on their own, but if you don't mind the spoiler, look beneath the next image for the answer.