NASA Scrubs SLS Megarocket Launch: Here's What Happened

August 29, 2022, was supposed to be the day NASA launched the Artemis I — an un-crewed rocket that was to be sent around the moon and back in order to test the agency's abilities to explore deep space. It was also intended to act as the first phase of a multi-phase series of launches through 2025, culminating in a crewed moon landing.

However, space flight is complicated and the necessary science behind it all can be extremely fickle, which in this instance has resulted in the launch being scrubbed for the time being. NASA hasn't announced a new schedule for the Artemis launch yet — likely as it's still working on the issue at hand — but you can keep an eye out for changes on the official website's Mission Events page.

While the delay does put a damper on what was supposed to be a historic Monday, NASA will almost certainly try again. The Kennedy Space Center is assuring those who purchased launch viewing packages that their tickets are still good, and will be usable at the rocket's next takeoff attempt. And those of us who were hoping to watch the launch live via streaming will still be able to follow along from a greater distance once things are back on track.