Today's Wordle Answer #433 - August 26, 2022 Solution And Hints

It took most players 3.6 guesses to figure out today's Wordle solution, but it took us four tries even though we started guessing with WordleBot's favorite starter word, crane. We want to help you solve the puzzle in record time, so read on for hints and tips that'll make it easier to guess the answer. Spoiler alert: we'll also reveal the full solution in the second section, so you may want to stick to the first section if you don't want to be spoon-fed the answer.

The word for today's puzzle has two vowels, "I" and "O," as the first and third letters. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "tyranny." Unlike yesterday's word, which was versatile enough to be both a noun and a verb, today's word can only be a noun. It's a literary device that is used to express one's meaning with words that normally signify the opposite, usually for humorous or emphatic effect. Got it? Well done if you have! Again, the answer is immediately below the next image, so you should only continue if you want to see it.