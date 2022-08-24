Today's Wordle Answer #432 - August 25, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a funny one, but it's also the stuff of nightmares for some people. The word isn't a difficult one, and the letter combination is pretty straightforward, as well; there are no repeated letters. Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six guesses away, and we want you to preserve your streak, so here are some hints to help you solve today's puzzle. As always, we'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section.
Today's answer has only one vowel — "O" — as the third letter of the word. The first letter is "C," and the solution rhymes with the word noun. The answer can function as a noun and a verb, and in the former context, it describes a joker or a person who is a comic entertainer. These hints should help you to put the rest of the pieces together, but if you're still unsure, look below the next image for the answer.
The word is synonymous with jester
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#432 – August 25, 2022) is the word clown. Apart from describing a comic entertainer or jester, it could also be used to refer to a countryman or a rude, uncultured person, according to Merriam-Webster. It's quite a versatile word, so you want to be sure you're clarifying your intent whenever you use it to avoid offending someone.
The origins of the word clown are uncertain, but Etymonline states that it is likely from a Scandinavian dialect, particularly the Icelandic word "klunni," which means a clumsy or boorish fellow. It could also be from the Swedish word "kluns," which translates to "a hard knob or a clumsy fellow," and from Danish "klunt," which means a log or block.
We solved the puzzle in five tries today, and we'd have probably done it in fewer tries if we started guessing with WordleBot's favorite word, crane. Instead, we went with the Bot's new favorite word, slate, as the first guess. We hope you solve the puzzle in fewer tries and preserve your streak.