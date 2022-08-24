Today's Wordle Answer #432 - August 25, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a funny one, but it's also the stuff of nightmares for some people. The word isn't a difficult one, and the letter combination is pretty straightforward, as well; there are no repeated letters. Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six guesses away, and we want you to preserve your streak, so here are some hints to help you solve today's puzzle. As always, we'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section.

Today's answer has only one vowel — "O" — as the third letter of the word. The first letter is "C," and the solution rhymes with the word noun. The answer can function as a noun and a verb, and in the former context, it describes a joker or a person who is a comic entertainer. These hints should help you to put the rest of the pieces together, but if you're still unsure, look below the next image for the answer.