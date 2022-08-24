How Magnets Could Be The Solution To Air In Space

Air is valuable in space, as in order for astronauts to explore its vastness, it's a necessity. Currently, air is supplied to astronauts through the process of electrolysis of water. Since water is made of hydrogen and oxygen, it's possible through electrolysis to separate this bond and isolate the oxygen gas (via NASA). Water is inexpensive to send up to astronauts, relative to tanks of air. Those are also provided, but the main method of air production is through electrolysis (via The Conversation).

This method, however, does have the downside of requiring a lot of energy. In order to work under the conditions of microgravity, which causes a lack of buoyancy, meaning it's harder for gasses to rise, techniques are needed to make up for this. Some of them include centrifuges and rocket firing. But what if all of that could be circumvented in favor of a more energy-friendly solution? Recently, a study was published in NPJ Microgravity that posited pulling out oxygen gas from liquids using magnetic forces. This solves the buoyancy problem within microgravity without the need for more resource-draining fixes.