This Cute Home Robot Is Like A Disney Character Come To Life

Over the past few years, we've seen a number of robots with artificial intelligence designed for kids introduced, including everything from a robotic unicorn to a robot that helps kids avoid road accidents. Counted among those robots is Miko 3, a popular model designed for kids ages 5 to 10 years old that was first launched in 2017 with a number of features, including the ability to express emotions and adapt to its user over time. The company behind the product, Miko, was founded in 2015 and specializes in artificial intelligence, robotics, and the internet of things.

Miko 3 is not just any ordinary kid's toy — it can dance, tell stories, answer your kid's questions, and make calls just like a smartphone. It's cute, too! Better yet, your kid can use the robot to access videos, songs, puzzles, and games. Now the company behind it has announced that it's bringing Disney characters to the Miko 3, expanding its library of content to include popular characters from a number of movies.