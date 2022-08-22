MoviePass Is Coming Back: Here's What You Need To Know

For all the industry-shaking promises made by MoviePass — the subscription service offering a film ticket each day for a flat $10 per month — the company eventually imploded in a spectacular fashion back in 2019. The platform became an industry lesson of stunningly ignorant mismanagement, but it appears that the idea of theater-as-a-subscription-service is not dying anytime soon.

Founder Stacy Spikes, who was sordidly fired via an email back in 2018, made a comeback at the Lincoln Center in February 2022 to announce that MoviePass 2.0 will be released in the Summer season. The MoviePass brand, whose assets were acquired by Spikes Shortly after the company filed for bankruptcy, has now revealed plans for a second coming on Labor Day.

As per a report from Business Insider, MoviePass has inked deals with 25% of theaters in the U.S., and this time around, the color of the movie credit card is going from red to black. For its revival, MoviePass is not raising the entry-level, too-good-to-be-true price of $10 for watching movies, but the benefits will be toned down and two more tiers have been added to the mix.

MoviePass will kick things off with a limited beta registration phase that will only last for five days, with limited slots available to onboard new subscribers. The resurrected avatar of MoviePass will "feature all major theaters" in the U.S. that accept major credit cards, but there's no word of AMC Theatres being in or out given the two brands' history.