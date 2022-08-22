One Of Jeff Gordon's Iconic Race Cars Just Sold At Auction For A Huge Amount

Even if you aren't a NASCAR fan, you are probably aware of at least one driver: Jeff Gordon. His face and #24 stock car were plastered everywhere on advertisements in the late-90s and early-2000s. Jeff Gordon became a household name next to legends like Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty. In contrast to Dale "The Intimidator" Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon was friendly and clean-cut. He is often credited with bringing NASCAR to the forefront of public consciousness.

Last week, one of his #24 cars went up for auction in Monterey. In an auction with one-of-a-kind Ferraris and coach-built works of art, the humble #24 Monte Carlo still garnered a lot of attention. It sold for $100,800. For a non-street legal piece of sports memorabilia, six figures is an insane amount of money. For an actual running and driving article of racing history, that's a bargain.

According to RM Sotheby's, this specific car drove at Daytona International Speedway from 2002-2004. It's equipped with all the go-fast parts that made #24 a common sight towards the front of the pack in early 2000s NASCAR races.