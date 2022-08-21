Today's Wordle Answer #429 - August 22, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle is starting this week with a slightly more difficult word than it did last week. WordleBot rates the solution at 4.2 out of 5 on the difficulty scale, and that's more than the 3-point average of yesterday's word. To help you solve the puzzle and preserve your streak, we come bearing hints and tips. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so heads up if you don't want to see the spoiler.
Today's word has two vowels: "E" and "I" in the second and fourth positions. The first letter is "M," and it has no repeated consonants. We have another versatile word on our hands today, as the solution word can function as a noun and a verb. In its usage as a noun, the solution is synonymous with the word virtue. As a verb, it means "to earn or deserve something." Got it yet? What follows is the full reveal of the solution word, so go no further if you still want to arrive at the answer on your own.
The solution rhymes with credit
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#429 – August 22, 2022) is merit. As a verb, it means "to be worthy of or entitled or liable to," according to Merriam-Webster, and as a noun, it can describe a praiseworthy quality, or a character or conduct deserving reward, honor, or esteem. In the theological context of many religions, it also means good deeds or righteous acts done in hopes of a future reward from God.
The word merit has roots in Middle English (originally meaning "deserved reward or punishment"), from Old French, derived from the Latin word "meritum," which means "due reward." The English word is probably cognate with Ancient Greek's "méros," which means a component, part, or portion.
Today we solved the puzzle in four tries, even though we started with one of the WordleBot's favorite opening words: crane. WordleBot said it was an unlucky starting point today, as there were still 250 possible solutions after that guess. Not comforting at all, since all we had left were five guesses. But after trying the words Peter and berth, which WordleBot approved of, we landed at merit on the fourth guess. We hope you solve the puzzle in fewer guesses!