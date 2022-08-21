Today's Wordle Answer #429 - August 22, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wordle is starting this week with a slightly more difficult word than it did last week. WordleBot rates the solution at 4.2 out of 5 on the difficulty scale, and that's more than the 3-point average of yesterday's word. To help you solve the puzzle and preserve your streak, we come bearing hints and tips. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so heads up if you don't want to see the spoiler.

Today's word has two vowels: "E" and "I" in the second and fourth positions. The first letter is "M," and it has no repeated consonants. We have another versatile word on our hands today, as the solution word can function as a noun and a verb. In its usage as a noun, the solution is synonymous with the word virtue. As a verb, it means "to earn or deserve something." Got it yet? What follows is the full reveal of the solution word, so go no further if you still want to arrive at the answer on your own.