Today's Wordle Answer #428 - August 21, 2022 Solution And Hints
WordleBot says it took most players 4.3 guesses to figure out today's puzzle answer. We cracked it in three, not to brag or anything. Okay, maybe we're bragging just a little bit, but we want you to have bragging rights as well, so we'll provide hints to help you solve the puzzle in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so you can skip on down if that's what you came for. Today's word is of common usage, and it's even more versatile than yesterday's word — it can be a noun, verb, or adjective. The word starts with the letter "W" and has two vowels, "A" and "E," as the second and fifth letters of the word, respectively. Words with repeated consonants are tricky to guess, but thankfully this word isn't one of them.
The word you're looking for describes an area of uncultivated or uninhabited land, but it could also describe the careless or reckless use of something. Here's another hint that'll help if you're a video game fan: the past tense of the word pops up in the video game "Grand Theft Auto" when your player character has been killed. If you've solved the puzzle at this point, well done! We'll reveal the answer immediately after the next image, so only proceed if you don't mind the spoiler.
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#428 – August 21, 2022) is waste. Apart from the definitions we've supplied above, the word could also mean a vast, empty expanse, or a gradual loss by use, wear, or decay (as in wasting away). Waste could also describe material rejected during a manufacturing process, or refuse and excrement from places of human or animal habitation (via Merriam-Webster). Like in the case of "GTA," it also means to injure severely or to totally ruin or damage something.
The word waste has roots in Anglo-French and Old North French "gaster" or "gâter," which means "to waste, squander, spoil, ruin." It also has origins in Latin "vastare," which means to "lay waste," and from "vastus," which means empty or desolate (via Etymonline). If you started with the WordleBot's favorite starting word, crane, you'd have gotten two out of five letters right. We started guessing with WordleBot's new favorite word, slate, as the first guess, and it paid off nicely as well. Listening to WordleBot isn't a waste of time, after all.