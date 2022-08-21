Today's Wordle Answer #428 - August 21, 2022 Solution And Hints

WordleBot says it took most players 4.3 guesses to figure out today's puzzle answer. We cracked it in three, not to brag or anything. Okay, maybe we're bragging just a little bit, but we want you to have bragging rights as well, so we'll provide hints to help you solve the puzzle in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so you can skip on down if that's what you came for. Today's word is of common usage, and it's even more versatile than yesterday's word — it can be a noun, verb, or adjective. The word starts with the letter "W" and has two vowels, "A" and "E," as the second and fifth letters of the word, respectively. Words with repeated consonants are tricky to guess, but thankfully this word isn't one of them.

The word you're looking for describes an area of uncultivated or uninhabited land, but it could also describe the careless or reckless use of something. Here's another hint that'll help if you're a video game fan: the past tense of the word pops up in the video game "Grand Theft Auto" when your player character has been killed. If you've solved the puzzle at this point, well done! We'll reveal the answer immediately after the next image, so only proceed if you don't mind the spoiler.