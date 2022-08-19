Today's Wordle Answer #427 - August 20, 2022 Solution And Hints
Welcome to the weekend! When this week started with a mildly difficult Wordle puzzle, we weren't sure whether it would take a turn for the better or worse. But we're happy to report, it's been a smooth ride so far! Today's puzzle is rated 3.3 on the 5–point difficult scale, so the joyride continues into the weekend.
Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six guesses away, and we know how important it is to keep your streak going, so here are some hints to help you figure out today's word. You can also skip down to the second section to see the answer if that's what you prefer.
Today's word has two vowels — E and A — in consecutive positions: third and fourth. There's a repeated consonant, T, and that's the first and last letter of the word. It's both a noun and a verb, like yesterday's Wordle answer, and it's one of those words that can mean several different things. In one context, it means to care for someone or something medically or surgically. It's also what you would give a child or a pet when they're particularly well-behaved, or what you would get yourself as a reward for hard work, or just because. Get it? If you have unraveled the mystery, bravo! If you're still struggling, check out the answer in the next section.
The solution is synonymous with the word handle
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#427 for August 20, 2022) is the word "treat," Apart from the definitions we've supplied above, it also means to address something in speech or writing or to behave towards something in a particular manner (via Merriam-Webster).
If you provide someone with free food, drink, or entertainment, you've treated them to those things. You'll find the word treat in popular phrases such as "dutch treat", which is a meal or entertainment for which you split the bill with your partner(s). It also pops up in "trick or treat," which is the popular Halloween practice of going from door to door to ask for sweets.
We solved the puzzle in four tries today, using "grout" as the starter word of choice, of which WordleBot approved. The now mellow WordleBot 2.0 said it would have solved it in three tries, but that's okay. We hope you do it in fewer guesses.