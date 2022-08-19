Today's Wordle Answer #427 - August 20, 2022 Solution And Hints

Welcome to the weekend! When this week started with a mildly difficult Wordle puzzle, we weren't sure whether it would take a turn for the better or worse. But we're happy to report, it's been a smooth ride so far! Today's puzzle is rated 3.3 on the 5–point difficult scale, so the joyride continues into the weekend.

Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six guesses away, and we know how important it is to keep your streak going, so here are some hints to help you figure out today's word. You can also skip down to the second section to see the answer if that's what you prefer.

Today's word has two vowels — E and A — in consecutive positions: third and fourth. There's a repeated consonant, T, and that's the first and last letter of the word. It's both a noun and a verb, like yesterday's Wordle answer, and it's one of those words that can mean several different things. In one context, it means to care for someone or something medically or surgically. It's also what you would give a child or a pet when they're particularly well-behaved, or what you would get yourself as a reward for hard work, or just because. Get it? If you have unraveled the mystery, bravo! If you're still struggling, check out the answer in the next section.