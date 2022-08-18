Today's Wordle Answer #426 - August 19, 2022 Solution And Hints
As with yesterday's answer, today's Wordle solution is rated a four on a difficulty scale of one to five. If you're struggling to solve the puzzle, that's totally understandable. We'll supply hints and tips to help you figure out the answer on your own if that's what you prefer. We also reveal the solution word in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't want to do the brain-racking yourself.
Today's word has only one vowel — a "U"— as the fourth letter, and there are no repeated consonants. Although the letter combination isn't altogether unusual, single-vowelled words can still be pretty tricky to guess, so here goes another hint: the word starts with the letter "S" and ends with the letter "G."
The solution word can function as a noun or a verb, and it's a gesture that is used to express indifference or uncertainty. The word you're looking for also rhymes with the word thug. Does that help? If these hints have helped you unravel the mystery, well done! We reveal the solution word immediately after the next image, so go no further if you still want to arrive at the answer on your own.
The word also describes a piece of women's clothing
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#426 – August 19, 2022) is shrug, which means to lift and drop the shoulders as an expression of aloofness or uncertainty. As a noun, it also describes a woman's short (usually waist-length) jacket, according to Merriam-Webster.
The word shrug has origins in the Middle English words "schruggen" or "shrukken," which are themselves of North Germanic origin related to Danish word "skrugge" or "skrukke," which means to stoop or crouch. You could also trace its roots to the Swedish words "skruga" or "skrukka" with a similar meaning: to huddle or crouch.
We solved the puzzle in four tries today. We chose audio as the starter word and followed up with the word truce, which was an attempt to eliminate the vowels early, as we always advise. We tried the word shrub as our third guess before it became clear what the solution was. We hope you crush it in fewer tries and keep that streak going!