Today's Wordle Answer #426 - August 19, 2022 Solution And Hints

As with yesterday's answer, today's Wordle solution is rated a four on a difficulty scale of one to five. If you're struggling to solve the puzzle, that's totally understandable. We'll supply hints and tips to help you figure out the answer on your own if that's what you prefer. We also reveal the solution word in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't want to do the brain-racking yourself.

Today's word has only one vowel — a "U"— as the fourth letter, and there are no repeated consonants. Although the letter combination isn't altogether unusual, single-vowelled words can still be pretty tricky to guess, so here goes another hint: the word starts with the letter "S" and ends with the letter "G."

The solution word can function as a noun or a verb, and it's a gesture that is used to express indifference or uncertainty. The word you're looking for also rhymes with the word thug. Does that help? If these hints have helped you unravel the mystery, well done! We reveal the solution word immediately after the next image, so go no further if you still want to arrive at the answer on your own.