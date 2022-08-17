Today's Wordle Answer #425 - August 18, 2022 Solution And Hints

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#425 – August 18, 2022) is twang. Apart from the descriptions we've supplied above, it also describes a harsh, quick ringing sound like that of a plucked banjo string, as well as the act of plucking such strings, according to Merriam-Webster. The word also means to sound with a twang or to have a twang, hint, or trace of something.

The word twang has onomatopoeic origins; it traces back to the 1550s, and it is imitative of the sounds that something (mostly a stringed instrument) makes when it is plucked (via Etymonline). Today we solved the puzzle in three guesses, starting off with the word brunt (and not crane, the recommended starter word).

We followed up with the word "thing," which provided enough info to arrive at twang on the third guess. WordleBot said it would have solved the puzzle in four guesses, and it congratulated us warmly for doing it faster, which is unusual. But then again, the tool has just been updated to show more stats for how players tackled each level; maybe the team behind it mellowed out its attitude to a warmer, less-caustic one. We'll miss the old WordleBot, weirdly enough.