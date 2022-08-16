Today's Wordle Answer #424 - August 17, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is around the same medium level on the difficulty scale as yesterday's answer, and that's a good thing. WordleBot reports that it took most players 3.7 guesses to figure out the answer. We did it in five, but we want to help you crack the code in fewer guesses than that. So, here are some hints and tips for solving today's Wordle puzzle (#424 – August 17, 2022). We'll also reveal the full answer in the second section so you can skip on down if you prefer.

Today's word is a pretty common one, and it has a straightforward letter combination, as well. There are no repeated consonants, and it features two vowels — "I" and "E" — as the third and fifth letters, respectively. The first letter is a "T," and the word is an adverb of frequency that qualifies when something is done in a doubled quantity or degree. If you were seriously considering a decision or a course of action, you'd say you were thinking [the solution word]. Did you figure it out? Good job! Look below the next image for the answer if you're still unsure.