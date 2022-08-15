Today's Wordle Answer #423 - August 16, 2022 Solution And Hints

Yesterday we said we weren't sure whether this week's Wordle answers will increase or decrease in difficulty. Well, things are starting out pretty mildly — the WordleBot says it took most players 4 tries to figure out today's answer, plus it only took us three guesses. It's a little ironic because today's word means punishment, in one context, but it ended up being easy as pie. We like to preserve our Wordle streak, but it's even more important to us that you keep yours going. So, read on for some hints to help you crack today's puzzle, and as always, we'll reveal the answer in the second section so you can skip on down if you want to.

Today's word has two vowels — "U" and "E" — in the third and fourth positions, and no repeated consonants. It's a noun, and the first letter is "G." Apart from the meaning we mentioned above, it can also describe a thin porridge. If you added –ling at the end of the word, it would become an adjective that qualifies something as extremely exhausting and demanding. Get it? Well done if you have! If not, check below the next image for the solution word.