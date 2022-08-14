Today's Wordle Answer #422 - August 15, 2022 Solution And Hints

New week, new Wordle! Last week was a fun ride, and although things got a little knotty towards the end, it still wasn't a shabby experience overall. The New York Times is kicking off this week with an easy solution word, which means things could go either way during the week in terms of puzzle difficulty.

We hope your streak is going strong, and to keep it that way, we come bearing hints to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution in the second section, so you can skip the mental gymnastics and check that out right away if you prefer.

Today's word has two vowels — "O" and "E" — in the second and fourth positions, respectively, and there are no repeated consonants, so it's not an unusual letter combination. The first letter is "P," and the word (a noun) describes a metal rod used for stirring a fire, at least in one context. If that turns on the lightbulb for you, well done! You've successfully solved today's puzzle. If you're unsure, check out the answer in the very next section.