Today's Wordle Answer #422 - August 15, 2022 Solution And Hints
New week, new Wordle! Last week was a fun ride, and although things got a little knotty towards the end, it still wasn't a shabby experience overall. The New York Times is kicking off this week with an easy solution word, which means things could go either way during the week in terms of puzzle difficulty.
We hope your streak is going strong, and to keep it that way, we come bearing hints to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution in the second section, so you can skip the mental gymnastics and check that out right away if you prefer.
Today's word has two vowels — "O" and "E" — in the second and fourth positions, respectively, and there are no repeated consonants, so it's not an unusual letter combination. The first letter is "P," and the word (a noun) describes a metal rod used for stirring a fire, at least in one context. If that turns on the lightbulb for you, well done! You've successfully solved today's puzzle. If you're unsure, check out the answer in the very next section.
The answer is a game, too
Today's Wordle puzzle answer is poker. It's what you'd call someone who poked you on Facebook if you're still into that sort of thing. It's also the name of a well-known card game in which a player wagers that the value of his or her hand exceeds the value of the hands held by other players, and each subsequent player must either match the wager, increase it, or leave the game. The player holding the highest hand at the end of the betting wins the pot.
The origin of the word poker is hazy, but Merriam-Webster reports that it might be a modification of the French word "poque," a similar card game. We solved the puzzle in six tries today, so it was a really close shave. We boycotted the WordleBot's best starter word just like we did yesterday, so it might have something to do with that. We don't want to talk about it, but we hope you do much better than that because of this article.