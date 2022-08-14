Today's Wordle Answer #421 - August 14, 2022 Solution And Hints

At this point, it looks like weekend Wordle puzzles are either really easy or super tough — there are no in-betweens. We're only either wrapping up a tough week with a simple puzzle or wrapping up a simple week with a tough puzzle, and the latter is the case today. The WordleBot says it took most players 4.3 tries to figure out the answer, but it seems a tad more difficult than that.

To help you figure it out and preserve your streak, here are some tips and hints for the solution word. We'll also supply the solution word in the next section so you can skip on down if you prefer.

Today's word isn't unusual, but its letter combination is. It has two vowels — "A" and "I" — in the third and fifth positions of the word. It also has a repeated consonant, "K," which is the first letter of the word, and it describes a fabric that is typically used to make uniforms. Heads up: we'll reveal the answer immediately after the next image, so you probably shouldn't go any further if you want to solve the mystery on your own.