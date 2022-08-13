Today's Wordle Answer #420 - August 13, 2022 Solution And Hints

We started this week with mildly difficult Wordle answers, but it looks like the New York Times is ramping things up for the weekend. Today's word is both interesting by definition and letter combination. The WordleBot says it took most players 4.6 guesses to solve the puzzle, so it definitely qualifies as a head-scratcher.

To help you preserve your streak (and your bragging rights), we'll provide hints and tips for finding the word of today. We'll also do a full reveal of the answer in the second section, so you can just cut to the chase if you want to.

Today's word has only one vowel –U– as the second letter, and it ends with the letter Y. It is synonymous with buff, shredded, jacked, or ripped, and is usually used to describe a man who is all those things. If these hints have helped you unravel the answer, bravo! If not, check out the answer in the next section.