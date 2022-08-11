Today's Wordle Answer #419 - August 12, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a tricky one. It's a common word, but its letter combination isn't the most straightforward. WordleBot reports that it took the average player 4.4 tries to figure it out. Given this is the first difficulty rating above 4.0 that we've had this week, you might need some help solving the puzzle, so here are some hints and suggestions to help you figure out the answer to today's Wordle (#419 – August 12, 2022). We'll also reveal the full answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't want to do the brain-racking.

Today's answer has two vowels — "A" and "E" — in the second and fourth positions, respectively. It also features a repeated consonant, the letter "L." The word can function as a noun and a verb, and it describes a word or item that is a description itself. In the music industry, the solution word also defines a brand or trademark of music records and videos or the company that owns them. If you've figured it out by now, good job! If not, check out the answer right below the next image.