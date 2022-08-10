Today's Wordle Answer #418 - August 11, 2022 Solution And Hints
This week's Wordle answers have been quite the joyride — they've been challenging enough to be interesting, but not so tough as to make players lose interest in the game, and we're not the only ones who think so. The WordleBot reports that it took most players an average of 3.7 guesses to figure out today's answer. Yesterday's puzzle was a 3.8 on the same difficulty scale, so it's obviously been a good week.
Today's solution word has two vowels — "E" and "A" — in consecutive positions, and no repeated consonants. The first letter is a "G," and it rhymes with caffeine. This is the first non-versatile Wordle answer we've had in a while; the majority of the solutions can function as both verbs and nouns, but today's can only function as a verb.
Here's a hint that should help you nail it: the word means to collect something gradually. It's also a practice described in the Hebrew Bible that evolved into a legal right of the less privileged in some Christian kingdoms. In modern contexts, it describes the act of finding something out or obtaining information. If you're still struggling, we'll reveal the solution word immediately below the next image, so you can scroll on down to find out today's Wordle answer.
The solution means to gather
The answer to today's Wordle (#418 – August 11, 2022) is glean. It means to pick up or gather leavings after a reaper, or to gather information. The usage of the word in both contexts has been around as far back as the 14th century, according to Merriam-Webster. We got another interesting etymology lesson thanks to today's word, which has diverse roots — first in Middle English "glenen," which traces to Anglo-French "glener" that the French borrowed from Late Latin "glennare," a word of Celtic origin.
We solved the puzzle in four guesses, starting off guessing with the word price, then following up with the words flout and gleam. Like yesterday and the day before, we'd have probably solved the puzzle in fewer tries if we started off with WordleBot's recommended starter word, crane. Maybe it's time to admit that the know-it-all bot does, in fact, know it all.