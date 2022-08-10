Today's Wordle Answer #418 - August 11, 2022 Solution And Hints

This week's Wordle answers have been quite the joyride — they've been challenging enough to be interesting, but not so tough as to make players lose interest in the game, and we're not the only ones who think so. The WordleBot reports that it took most players an average of 3.7 guesses to figure out today's answer. Yesterday's puzzle was a 3.8 on the same difficulty scale, so it's obviously been a good week.

Today's solution word has two vowels — "E" and "A" — in consecutive positions, and no repeated consonants. The first letter is a "G," and it rhymes with caffeine. This is the first non-versatile Wordle answer we've had in a while; the majority of the solutions can function as both verbs and nouns, but today's can only function as a verb.

Here's a hint that should help you nail it: the word means to collect something gradually. It's also a practice described in the Hebrew Bible that evolved into a legal right of the less privileged in some Christian kingdoms. In modern contexts, it describes the act of finding something out or obtaining information. If you're still struggling, we'll reveal the solution word immediately below the next image, so you can scroll on down to find out today's Wordle answer.