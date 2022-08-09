Today's Wordle Answer #417 - August 10, 2022 Solution And Hints
Quick question: how's your Wordle streak faring so far? Very well, hopefully. Let's keep it that way. If you've lost your streak, now's a good time to start building another, and this time you can read on for some hints and suggestions to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle — or, alternatively, check the second section for our reveal of the answer.
Today's word has only one vowel — "I" — and there are no repeated consonants. The first letter is a "C," and the solution can be both a noun and a verb. As the latter, it means to adhere as if glued firmly (via Merriam-Webster). If you add "y" at the end of the word, it would become an adjective that's mostly used to describe a person who's too emotionally dependent. The solution word rhymes with swing, and it can also be modified to end with -ing, as well. Have you figured out the answer? Well done if you have! If it's still hazy, look below the next image for the answer.
The solution is sticky
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#417 – August 10, 2022) is cling. It's synonymous with adhere, cleave, hew, or stick, and across all contexts, it means to become (or make something) closely attached. We like Wordle solutions that become interesting mini-etymology lessons, and today's word is one of those. The word cling has roots in the Old English term "clingan," which is similar to Old High German's "klunga," meaning a tangled ball of thread, according to Merriam-Webster.
It took five guesses for us to solve the puzzle today, although we already had the last four letters down pat by the third guess. But because there were a few other valid options (sling, bling, and fling), it took two more tries to arrive at the answer. We started guessing with the word route in an attempt to quickly eliminate as many vowels as possible. But, unlike yesterday's answer, today's word proves the WordleBot right: crane would have been a great first guess since it contains two of the five letters, and in the right position, too.