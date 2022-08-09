Today's Wordle Answer #417 - August 10, 2022 Solution And Hints

Quick question: how's your Wordle streak faring so far? Very well, hopefully. Let's keep it that way. If you've lost your streak, now's a good time to start building another, and this time you can read on for some hints and suggestions to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle — or, alternatively, check the second section for our reveal of the answer.

Today's word has only one vowel — "I" — and there are no repeated consonants. The first letter is a "C," and the solution can be both a noun and a verb. As the latter, it means to adhere as if glued firmly (via Merriam-Webster). If you add "y" at the end of the word, it would become an adjective that's mostly used to describe a person who's too emotionally dependent. The solution word rhymes with swing, and it can also be modified to end with -ing, as well. Have you figured out the answer? Well done if you have! If it's still hazy, look below the next image for the answer.