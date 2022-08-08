Today's Wordle Answer #416 - August 9, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a delicious one, literally; it might even trigger memories of a popular cartoon that kids love and some of us adults still can't get over. The WordleBot reports that it took an average of 4.2 tries to nail this one, but we want to help you crack the code in fewer tries than that. Here are some hints to nudge you towards today's answer if you want to solve the puzzle yourself. If you'd like to see the solution straightaway, we reveal that in the second section.

The word you're looking for has only one vowel, "A," and features a repeated consonant, "T." You'll find it in a burger, but it could also describe a pastry or a small flat candy, depending on who you're talking to. SpongeBob (which is the cartoon we referred to above) spent a lot of his time flipping [the solution word]. We'll do a full reveal of the answer in the next line, so don't continue if you still want to figure this one out by yourself.