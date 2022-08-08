Today's Wordle Answer #416 - August 9, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a delicious one, literally; it might even trigger memories of a popular cartoon that kids love and some of us adults still can't get over. The WordleBot reports that it took an average of 4.2 tries to nail this one, but we want to help you crack the code in fewer tries than that. Here are some hints to nudge you towards today's answer if you want to solve the puzzle yourself. If you'd like to see the solution straightaway, we reveal that in the second section.
The word you're looking for has only one vowel, "A," and features a repeated consonant, "T." You'll find it in a burger, but it could also describe a pastry or a small flat candy, depending on who you're talking to. SpongeBob (which is the cartoon we referred to above) spent a lot of his time flipping [the solution word]. We'll do a full reveal of the answer in the next line, so don't continue if you still want to figure this one out by yourself.
The solution can be found on a grill
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#416 – August 9, 2022) is patty. Its meaning varies across cultural contexts — to the British, it's a small pie or pastry; to North Americans, it's a small, round, and flat chocolate-covered peppermint sweet. More generally to Americans, it's a small flat cake of minced or finely chopped food, especially meat (via Merriam-Webster). To Mr. Krabs of SpongeBob, it's a veggie burger (and a moneymaker). Seeing as the word patty has roots in the French word "pat,e" which means dough, Mr. Krabs obviously knew what he was doing.
We solved the puzzle in four tries today, just like yesterday and the day before. We began guessing with the word roate, which is an uncommon but excellent first guess (even the WordleBot thought so). After following up with fluid, we hit a lucky strike with catty — only one letter short of the correct answer.