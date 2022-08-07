Today's Wordle Answer #415 - August 8, 2022 Solution And Hints
The new week kicks off with another relatively easy word, at least compared to last week's answers, and we're grateful. We solved today's puzzle in four tries, which was a bit faster than the day's average of 4.2 guesses, according to the WordleBot. It's a great start for our week, and we want the same for you. So, for players who do not enjoy spoilers, we come bearing hints to help you crack the puzzle on your own. We also reveal the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if that's what you prefer.
Today's word is a commonly-used one, and it features two vowels — "U" and "I" — as the first and fourth letters, respectively, and there are no repeated consonants. The solution can be used as a verb or an adjective, and it means to be incompetent or unqualified for a purpose or position. The word also describes the state of being out of shape or in poor physical condition as a result of failure to take regular exercise. If you've figured out the answer, well done! We'll reveal the answer in the very next line, so go no further if you don't want the spoiler.
The word starts with a prefix
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#415 – August 8, 2022) is unfit, which is what many of us became during the big pandemic lockdown. The term is derived from negating the word fit, which means the opposite: to be suitable for a purpose or to be in a good physical condition as a result of consistent physical exercise. Since unfit is a derived word, we'd have to look to the root for its etymology. According to Merriam-Webster, fit has origins in the Middle English word "fitten," which means to marshal troops, and from the Middle Dutch "vitten," which means to be suitable.
Today we chose crane as our starter word, and that didn't pay off so well. After trying the words hoist and input in order to eliminate all of the vowels, as we always advise, we finally cracked the code. We also solved yesterday's Wordle puzzle in four tries — that's a pattern we hope to break with tomorrow's puzzle, although it's enough of a consolation to know that you'll solve it in fewer tries and preserve your streak because of these hints and tips.