Today's Wordle Answer #415 - August 8, 2022 Solution And Hints

The new week kicks off with another relatively easy word, at least compared to last week's answers, and we're grateful. We solved today's puzzle in four tries, which was a bit faster than the day's average of 4.2 guesses, according to the WordleBot. It's a great start for our week, and we want the same for you. So, for players who do not enjoy spoilers, we come bearing hints to help you crack the puzzle on your own. We also reveal the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if that's what you prefer.

Today's word is a commonly-used one, and it features two vowels — "U" and "I" — as the first and fourth letters, respectively, and there are no repeated consonants. The solution can be used as a verb or an adjective, and it means to be incompetent or unqualified for a purpose or position. The word also describes the state of being out of shape or in poor physical condition as a result of failure to take regular exercise. If you've figured out the answer, well done! We'll reveal the answer in the very next line, so go no further if you don't want the spoiler.