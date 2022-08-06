Today's Wordle Answer #414 - August 7, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer (#414 – August 7, 2022) continues our easy ride into the weekend, thankfully. It's a simple word with a straightforward letter combination, and the WordleBot says most players solved it in 3.8 guesses. If you're struggling with it, don't worry. We have hints and suggestions to help you figure out the answer, and we'll also provide the solution to the puzzle as well.
Today's word has two vowels — E and A — in consecutive positions: third and fourth. The first letter is S, and there are no repeated consonants. It rhymes with bear, and it's what you'll call a viscous, sticky substance. Also, if you add the word "job" to today's word, it'll describe an effort to damage someone's reputation by spreading negative (and untrue) information about them.
Here's another hint: the word is synonymous with daub, but it's more commonly used than that. Also, women will get a pap + [this word] to test for cervical cancer. Got it? If you're still unsure, we reveal the answer immediately after the next image so slide on down for the solution.
The solution is a stain
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is smear. Apart from the definitions we mentioned above, it also means a stain made by an adhesive or sticky substance. Smear doubles as a noun and a verb, and it has origins in Middle English "smere", which derives from Old English "smeoru" and is similar to Old High German "smero", all meaning grease (via Merriam-Webster).
Today is one of those days where the WordleBot's obsession with crane as the perfect starter word is justified. If you start off guessing with crane, you'd uncover three of the five letters you need. We went with "cried" as our first guess, simply because we enjoy defying the all-knowing WordleBot. That didn't pay off today, but we still ended up solving the puzzle in four tries. WordleBot said it would have done it in three tries, but we still feel pretty good about this one. We feel even better knowing this article will help you arrive at the answer in fewer tries than that.