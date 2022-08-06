Today's Wordle Answer #414 - August 7, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer (#414 – August 7, 2022) continues our easy ride into the weekend, thankfully. It's a simple word with a straightforward letter combination, and the WordleBot says most players solved it in 3.8 guesses. If you're struggling with it, don't worry. We have hints and suggestions to help you figure out the answer, and we'll also provide the solution to the puzzle as well.

Today's word has two vowels — E and A — in consecutive positions: third and fourth. The first letter is S, and there are no repeated consonants. It rhymes with bear, and it's what you'll call a viscous, sticky substance. Also, if you add the word "job" to today's word, it'll describe an effort to damage someone's reputation by spreading negative (and untrue) information about them.

Here's another hint: the word is synonymous with daub, but it's more commonly used than that. Also, women will get a pap + [this word] to test for cervical cancer. Got it? If you're still unsure, we reveal the answer immediately after the next image so slide on down for the solution.