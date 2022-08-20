Everything We Know About The World's Biggest Radio Telescope

In order to look further out into space and to pick up very faint signals, we need bigger and bigger telescopes. But very large telescopes are difficult and expensive to build and maintain. If they suffer a problem, then the results can be catastrophic, like the Arecibo telescope collapse. One approach to making telescopes that are more powerful, but easier to build and maintain, is to use an array instead of a single dish. Rather than building one enormous structure, you can build many smaller structures and spread them out over a wide area, then link them together into an array so they operate like one giant dish (via Digital Trends).

That's the idea behind what will be the world's biggest radio telescope, the Square Kilometer Array (SKA). Once completed, SKA will consist of thousands of dishes working together, which will have a total collecting area of over one square kilometer. This will help astronomers to peer out into space and collect data faster than ever before, with great sensitivity (via SKA).

SKA is an international project, and it will have two main sites: one in South Africa, and one in Australia. As it is based in the southern hemisphere, it will be able to observe the central region of the Milky Way. The best view of this area is only possible from the south (via BBC). The desert regions of South Africa are a useful location for such a facility because there is relatively little background radio noise, meaning there is less interference with the radio waves the facility is detecting (via SKA telescope).