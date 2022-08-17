Sony May Be Prepping PlayStation PC Games Launcher

The PC version of "Spider-Man Remastered" wasn't out for long before people started digging through its code and files, and it wasn't long after that before some interesting details were discovered. It turns out there are some references sprinkled throughout the game's files that hint at a possible future connection to PlayStation Network (PSN), which is significant considering this is a PC release.

VGC reports – and says it has confirmed — that terms like "PSNLinkingEntitlements" and "PSNAccountLinked" appear several times in the data for "Spider-Man" on PC. Now, PlayStation exclusives coming to PC aren't a new thing; in fact, it has been happening more often lately. With that said, this points to something more than just porting — not that cross-platform game ports are simple or easy most of the time, of course.

This could indicate plans to somehow allow PSN account interconnectivity for PlayStation PC games (like activity sharing, trophies, etc.), but it could also be the start of something more. Many people are speculating this could result in the PlayStation Store itself appearing on PCs in the future, or possibly some other facsimile of a PlayStation game launcher on PC similar to the Epic Game Store or Steam.