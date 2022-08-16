Why You Should Probably Stop Allowing App Installations From Unknown Sources On Android Phones

If you have an Android phone, you may have, at some point, installed an app from an unknown, third-party source outside the Google Play Store. Although this privilege isn't available to iPhone users, it has a major caveat that most of us ignore. When you're installing from unknown sources, you're skipping all the security checks that Google puts on apps before they are uploaded and distributed to over two billion people using the Android operating system.

Downloading and installing apps from unknown sources on your Android phone risks almost all your data, including personal information such as email IDs, passwords, banking information, and whatnot. Now, you must be wondering how an app designed to edit a picture or edit a PDF can put your privacy at risk, but that could be true for some, if not all, the apps you install from unknown sources. The app could be created by bad actors, designed to fool you into believing it's legitimate when it is actually doing something else.

More often than not, such apps are unavailable on the Play Store, and there could be two reasons for it: Either they were published and removed later after someone reported them, or they did not make it to the store in the first place. Once installed, these apps could gain access to your system resources and execute commands without your consent, which is something that you would never want.