The Weird Science Discovery That Makes Your Meds Start Working Faster

The next time you take your medicine, you'll want to make sure you have the right posture for rapid absorption. The recommendation comes courtesy of groundbreaking research from the experts over at Johns Hopkins University. The study's findings, which have been published in the journal "Physics of Fluids," take a deep dive into how body posture affects the rate at which pills are absorbed in the gut and enter the bloodstream to provide relief.

The research combined the concepts of fluid mechanics with physics and biomechanics, creating a model called StomachSim to offer a realistic understanding of how medicine (in the form of pills) moves inside the gastrointestinal tract. The objective was clear – establish whether there's a link between body posture and the rate of medicine absorption. It is widely accepted that medicine starts working its magic in the body only after its chemical contents move from the stomach and into the intestines, which is where the absorption happens.

The closer it lands at the ending portion of the stomach (which is called the antrum) and then gets dumped into the starting portion of the small intestine (which is technically referred to as the duodenum), the faster its effects are seen on the body. This is particularly true for quick relief pills. The latest research studied four common body postures while taking medicines, and using the StomachSim simulation model, they ranked how fast medicine gets absorbed based on the stomach's position inside the body at the given time.