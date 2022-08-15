Meta's Chatbot Pulls No Punches Describing Mark Zuckerberg

If you've been paying attention to stories surrounding artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, you might be shocked at the lifelike qualities of the conversations these bots are capable of holding. Recently, one Google engineer was suspended for making a claim that the AI bot-generator LaMDA was so advanced that it'd developed human-like sentience.

However, as with any actual human, what you put in is generally also what you get out. Artificial intelligence has a tendency to repeat what it learns from the humans that interact with it, even if what it's taught is less than ideal for a highly-intelligent robot. Take, for instance, these internet-powered AI bots that developed tendencies to exude racist and sexist sentiments. This doesn't necessarily answer the age-old question often brought up by science fiction writers, "Can robots feel hate or love?", but it does at least speak to an alarming demographic of internet users who are willing to go out of their way to teach AI to parrot harmful rhetoric via stereotypes.

Ironically, one internet mogul is at the receiving end of such AI-powered stereotyping, and it's none other than Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to a report by the New York Post published on August 11, the brand-new chatbot BlenderBot 3 is already giving responses that seem to disparage Zuckerberg's reputation among the staff members who likely trained the AI in the first place. Either that or the AI was trained with a select group of non-employees who all decided to take a few swings at Zuck.