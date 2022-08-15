The iPhone Camera Trick Dog Lovers Probably Don't Know About

As a dog parent, I firmly believe that every dog, irrespective of its breed, is a good dog. Nonetheless, knowing a dog's breed can give you insights into their habits and temperament and ensure you take care of their health in a better way. With the latest model iPhone, you can easily identify any dog breed using your camera. In this guide, we will take you through the steps that will help you recognize your dog's pedigree.

Our smartphones acquire so many new skills daily that it is often hard to keep up. Technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have spurted the outburst of newer ways in which our devices enhance our lives, especially by interacting with elements outside the digital realm. Machine vision, a branch of machine learning that deals with identifying different objects in the real world using a camera, has seen a large number of applications, especially with the surge in interactive technologies such as augmented reality.

Thankfully, the practical usage of these technologies is not limited to jargon. Our phones use these features — albeit in primitive forms — and can help us identify a broad spectrum of physical objects, from different species of flowers to birds, insects, or different animals. Whether you are an iPhone user or sport an Android on a daily basis, you can easily identify various elements of nature using simple tricks. This guide, however, is specifically for iPhones.