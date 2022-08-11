Is Facebook's End-To-End Encryption Actually Safe?

End-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger is much more secure than non-encrypted messages, and it's not a new feature on the messaging platform. Rather, the current problem is that it places the responsibility of actually using the feature on the user, as it's an opt-in service called Secret Conversations that the user must initiate with the person they're talking to.

Not everyone who uses Facebook Messenger will have the same level of tech-savviness or the same vested interest in making sure their correspondence is private. If one of the two people in a conversation hasn't turned encryption on — either because they don't think it's needed or because they aren't aware of it or don't know how — then it's not secure.

If Meta's test goes well and it decides that end-to-end encryption will become the new default for messages, then these concerns will likely disappear. However, for the moment that added layer of protection isn't the default, and so anyone discussing sensitive information should consider doing so through a more verifiably secure line of communication like Signal or other apps that feature end-to-end encrypted messaging.