IKEA US Is Getting Some Seriously Fast Electric Car Chargers

If you enjoy getting lost in IKEA for hours on end, you might be pleased to know that you'll soon be able to give your EV a quick charge while you're in there, too. The retailer, famous for its massive stores and furniture that can be a challenge to assemble, has just made an announcement that should be of interest to shoppers driving plug-in vehicles. IKEA has long emphasized its interest in being more eco-friendly, including setting the goal of becoming climate positive by 2030. Part of that goal involves greener home deliveries, which translates to a shift toward electric cars. Now, IKEA will be introducing a whole lot of new EV charging stations, and this won't only affect IKEA's delivery trucks.

In order to make that 2030 dream a reality, IKEA has slowly been shifting its delivery fleet to electric vehicles. That's part of its sustainability strategy, tackling the entire IKEA chain — from the manufacturing of products to the management of the stores — including the vehicles that are used by the company at large. This now includes those of its customers, with the news that it will be teaming up with Electrify America to bring ultra-fast EV charging stations to many stores across the United States.