Galaxy Z Fold 4 And Galaxy Z Flip 4 Take Big Steps Toward Sustainability

The arrival of Samsung's newest foldable phones was met with mild excitement and cautious optimism over what seem to be more refined versions of their predecessors. In terms of outward appearances, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 don't look like upgrades, except for minor improvements in their designs that mark them as different from last year's models. Of course, the devil is in the details, and not just because of the better hardware that the two are packing inside. Samsung has been working diligently to improve its status in the eyes of sustainability advocates, and today's announcements include not only new devices that will litter the market but also an assurance that these devices won't have quite the same impact on the environment as their ancestors.

Sustainability has become a big focus and buzzword among consumer electronics companies. Whether it's a sincere change of heart or just a marketing strategy, manufacturers are at least more conscious of how their businesses can do long-term harm to the planet or, conversely, help it recover. As one of the biggest smartphone makers, Samsung has an equally big share of the blame and the responsibility — and, fortunately, it has been taking steps to correct its course.

Around this time last year, the company announced a new initiative that would guide its path in the next few years toward more sustainable practices and materials. Some parts of this initiative, such as upcycling, have been around for quite a while, while the use of recycled plastics is relatively new. With its new products, Samsung is renewing its commitment to sustainability and has shared an update on how the new foldable phones are reducing their impact on the environment.