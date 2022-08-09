The Myth You Should Never Believe About The Bentley Blue Train Story

You probably heard the story about a vintage Bentley beating a speeding train in the 1930s. It went down in automotive folklore as the Bentley Blue Train story. The vehicle in question was a three-seat 1930 Bentley Speed Six wearing a Gurney Nutting coupe body style (per Bentley). The driver was Woolf Barnato, the heir of a South African diamond mine, who had become the chairman of Bentley Motors after financially rescuing the automaker. Barnato won the 24 Hours of Le Mans three consecutive times from 1928 to 1930 and earned the nickname "Mr. 100%" after winning the race in three starts.

Without a doubt, Barnato had the means, talent, and machinery to outrun Le Train Bleu or The Blue Train, a French overnight railway express train that ran from Calais to Côte d'Azur. Back then, racing the train became a critical marketing tool for other automakers. British carmakers Rover and Alvis were the first to beat The Blue Train in 1930 before Barnato thought about his newest marketing stint, but being the first is not the biggest myth surrounding the Bentley Blue Train mystery.