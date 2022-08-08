Can Your iPad Get A Virus From Safari? Here's What We Know

As with any other source of access to the internet, it's possible to get viruses depending on which websites you visit and what you do on them. There are many websites out there with less than good intentions, and from these, there is a potential for harm. Apple isn't wrong about the extent of its security measures, though, when it comes to its devices. The iPhone, like the iPad, does have a layer of security already built in, with iOS keeping each app separated from the others. This makes it harder for viruses to infect the device and spread (via Apple.)

However, you do still need to be careful about what you do when you're using the internet on your iPad. Although viruses are unlikely to happen, malware (or malicious software) is still possible. If you visit suspicious sites promising things too good to be true, don't appear legitimate, and/or that prompt you to download files to your iPad, you'll want to be very wary of the site and refrain from completing any download. If you have jailbroken your iPad, you'll want to be even more careful, as this opens it up to security issues. In general, if a site is asking you to give up sensitive information such as bank information or your credit card, you'll want to be extra careful. Only buy things from sources you trust.