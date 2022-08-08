Can Your iPad Get A Virus From Safari? Here's What We Know
Safari is one browser on your iPad which allows you to access a sprawling amount of information across the internet. The iPad also allows you to download files from Safari, enabling you to complete tasks on the go that are normally just done from a computer. Having Safari on the iPad is extremely useful for this and many other reasons, and you also have the ability to download other browsers from the App Store like Chrome or Firefox.
But what about getting viruses? Can Safari potentially be harmful, too? Getting viruses on your iPad is certainly possible, according to CyberTalk, though in the past Apple ran marketing tactics that seemed to imply otherwise. The company has since rescinded statements like these, because, in reality, it's very possible to get viruses on your Mac and other Apple gadgets, including possibly with Safari. However, viruses don't come from browsers themselves, and instead are the result of some activities you engage in on the browser.
How you can get a virus through Safari
As with any other source of access to the internet, it's possible to get viruses depending on which websites you visit and what you do on them. There are many websites out there with less than good intentions, and from these, there is a potential for harm. Apple isn't wrong about the extent of its security measures, though, when it comes to its devices. The iPhone, like the iPad, does have a layer of security already built in, with iOS keeping each app separated from the others. This makes it harder for viruses to infect the device and spread (via Apple.)
However, you do still need to be careful about what you do when you're using the internet on your iPad. Although viruses are unlikely to happen, malware (or malicious software) is still possible. If you visit suspicious sites promising things too good to be true, don't appear legitimate, and/or that prompt you to download files to your iPad, you'll want to be very wary of the site and refrain from completing any download. If you have jailbroken your iPad, you'll want to be even more careful, as this opens it up to security issues. In general, if a site is asking you to give up sensitive information such as bank information or your credit card, you'll want to be extra careful. Only buy things from sources you trust.
How to protect your iPad from malware
To better protect yourself, there are a few things you can make sure to do so that you aren't at risk of getting malware on your iPad. First of all, make sure you keep your iPad and any apps you use regularly updated. Updates ensure that any potential threats to security are fixed or mitigated, so you'll want to keep your device and apps as up-to-date as possible.
You'll also want to make sure you refrain from jailbreaking your iPad. This can open it up to serious issues since you are diverting from iOS's normal security measures. If you do decide to jailbreak your iPad, you'll need to be extra careful about anything you download, especially from any place other than the App Store. Apps on the official store are all verified by Apple to ensure they don't pose security threats, but downloading from third-party sources doesn't provide that kind of protection (via Norton). In the end, you don't need to be too worried about getting a virus on your iPad through Safari if you are using it normally and following good internet browsing practices.