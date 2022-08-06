Today's Wordle Answer #413 - August 6, 2022 Solution And Hints

We've battled with tough words on Wordle this week, but today's word is a much easier one, and that's a great start for the weekend. The WordleBot reported that it took most players 3.4 guesses to solve today's puzzle, but we solved it in two — even quicker than the WordleBot itself.

Regardless, you're only ever six guesses away from ruining your Wordle streak, and we don't want that to happen. So as always, we're here to provide hints and tips for solving today's puzzle; and ultimately, the solution.

Today's word has three vowels — A, I, and E — in the first, third, and fourth position respectively. It's the title of the timeless 1979 horror movie directed by Ridley Scott. It's synonymous with strange, foreign, or the extraterrestrial, and it can be a noun, verb or an adjective. As a noun, us humans are pretty fascinated by this word, and we've made several other movies about it. It's also a fascinating topic of discussion for kids and scientists.

If you've figured out the word by now, well done! If not, we reveal the answer in the very next section so skip on down to find out.