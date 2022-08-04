Today's Wordle Answer #412 - August 5, 2022 Solution And Hints

It's been a wild ride this week in Wordle, so it's fitting that today's solution is a type of vehicle. The WordleBot reports that 603 players had to make an average of 4.6 guesses before figuring out today's word, so it's not exactly an easy ride, but as always, we come bearing hints and tips to help you solve the puzzle in time to preserve your streak. We also do a full reveal of the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if that's what you want.

Today's answer has only one vowel ("U") and it features a repeated consonant. The solution word is both an adjective and a noun, and in the first context, it would be a web developer's nightmare. As a noun, the word could refer to a baby carriage or a two-wheeled horse carriage. You'd also find this sort of vehicle on the beach or on a desert safari, typically with large wheels and wide tires. We reveal the answer in the next section, so go no further if you want to figure this one out on your own.