Today's Wordle Answer #412 - August 5, 2022 Solution And Hints
It's been a wild ride this week in Wordle, so it's fitting that today's solution is a type of vehicle. The WordleBot reports that 603 players had to make an average of 4.6 guesses before figuring out today's word, so it's not exactly an easy ride, but as always, we come bearing hints and tips to help you solve the puzzle in time to preserve your streak. We also do a full reveal of the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if that's what you want.
Today's answer has only one vowel ("U") and it features a repeated consonant. The solution word is both an adjective and a noun, and in the first context, it would be a web developer's nightmare. As a noun, the word could refer to a baby carriage or a two-wheeled horse carriage. You'd also find this sort of vehicle on the beach or on a desert safari, typically with large wheels and wide tires. We reveal the answer in the next section, so go no further if you want to figure this one out on your own.
The solution is a joyride
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#412 – August 5, 2022) is buggy. We've pretty much covered most of the definitions in the first section, but you could also say an environment is buggy if it's infested with bugs. There's no known origin of the word, according to Merriam-Webster, which is a bummer because we've really enjoyed the mini etymology lessons we get out of each Wordle answer.
Today, we solved the puzzle in five tries, although we could have done it in three if we were a tad luckier. We defied the WordleBot's favorite starter word, crane, and opted instead for pouty, and that paid off because we'd have received all-grey tiles with the word crane. By the second guess (we went for "muddy"), we already had two letters in the correct position, but we tried the words burly and bunny before finally arriving at the answer on the fifth try.