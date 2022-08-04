Today's Wordle Answer #411 - August 4, 2022 Solution And Hints

After yesterday's answer, we expected this week's Wordle puzzle to become progressively easier to solve. Well, we thought wrong. Today, The New York Times has cranked things up a notch, and it's both thrilling and chilling. Solving this Wordle should be quite fulfilling.

As always, we bring hints and tips to help you solve the puzzle before spilling the answer outright. If you're done with your mental gymnastics for the day and simply want to get the answer and preserve your streak, we totally understand. Skip on to the second section for the solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#411, August 4, 2022).

Today's word has just one vowel — an E — in the last position. It's a common word, but the letter combination is pretty hard to guess. We have another versatile word on our hands today, as this one can be both a noun and a verb. It's a synonym for poetry, and it's what you'd call a few lines that contain similar-sounding words. Also, kids learn a lot of [this word] when they're in nursery school.

If you've figured out the answer by now, good on you. If you haven't but still want to do it on your own, go no further, as we reveal the solution immediately after the next image.