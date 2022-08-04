Today's Wordle Answer #411 - August 4, 2022 Solution And Hints
After yesterday's answer, we expected this week's Wordle puzzle to become progressively easier to solve. Well, we thought wrong. Today, The New York Times has cranked things up a notch, and it's both thrilling and chilling. Solving this Wordle should be quite fulfilling.
As always, we bring hints and tips to help you solve the puzzle before spilling the answer outright. If you're done with your mental gymnastics for the day and simply want to get the answer and preserve your streak, we totally understand. Skip on to the second section for the solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#411, August 4, 2022).
Today's word has just one vowel — an E — in the last position. It's a common word, but the letter combination is pretty hard to guess. We have another versatile word on our hands today, as this one can be both a noun and a verb. It's a synonym for poetry, and it's what you'd call a few lines that contain similar-sounding words. Also, kids learn a lot of [this word] when they're in nursery school.
If you've figured out the answer by now, good on you. If you haven't but still want to do it on your own, go no further, as we reveal the solution immediately after the next image.
The answer is lyrical
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is rhyme. It means to harmonize or to be in accord (via Merriam-Webster). Rhyming has been a key element in lyrical music throughout human history. It also lends flow and cadence to other art forms, including poetry. To rhyme is to match one word with another — for instance, rhyme rhymes with crime, spine, prime, grime, and slime.
Although the word rhyme sounds (and looks) interesting, its etymology isn't particularly fascinating. It comes from Middle English and Anglo-French "rime," which means a correspondence of terminal word sounds. We solved the puzzle in four guesses today, and the WordleBot says that's the average number of guesses it took 1,811 other players. Not bad at all.
We started off with the word price, which is up there on WordleBot's list of recommended starter words. It paid off since the E was in the correct position. With the next two tries, we used words that'd eliminate all the remaining vowel options, as we always advise. By the fourth guess. the only valid guess was the word rhyme, and it was right, thankfully.